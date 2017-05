PanARMENIAN.Net – Several passengers were injured on an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok when their Boeing 777 ran into “severe turbulence” 40 minutes before landing at the Thai capital on Monday, May 1, the Russian airline said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The airline said the crew was unable to warn passengers of the approaching danger as the turbulence occurred in a clear sky.

“Several passengers were injured,” the statement said.

