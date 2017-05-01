Masked Men Vandalize Turkish Consulate in Swiss Zurich

A group of masked people reportedly vandalized the Turkish Consulate in Zurich.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of masked people vandalized the Turkish Consulate in the Swiss city of Zurich with paint late on Monday, local media reported, citing officials.

As many as 60 masked sprayed the consulate building with paint and wrote “Kill Erdogan” on the walls of the neighboring building and a bus stop, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing Turkey’s consul in Zurich.

