Monday, May 1, 2017
Home > News > Masked Men Vandalize Turkish Consulate in Swiss Zurich

Masked Men Vandalize Turkish Consulate in Swiss Zurich

Churches in Zurich old town
TN News 0

A group of masked people reportedly vandalized the Turkish Consulate in Zurich.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of masked people vandalized the Turkish Consulate in the Swiss city of Zurich with paint late on Monday, local media reported, citing officials.

As many as 60 masked sprayed the consulate building with paint and wrote “Kill Erdogan” on the walls of the neighboring building and a bus stop, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing Turkey’s consul in Zurich.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Princess advised to rest 3 months

43 million condoms will be given for free ahead of Valentine’s Day

Yingluck Shinawatra visits Thai-Myanmar border town planned to be set up as special economic zone

Leave a Reply