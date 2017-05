SAMUT PRAKARN — A man was arrested and charged with possession and illegal sale of protected bird species Saturday, park officials said Monday.

Police and wildlife officials on Saturday raided the house of Theerapong Bamrungchart, 29, to find nine endangered species of eagles after tracking him down through online channels.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich,

Khaosod English