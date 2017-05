PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists have been hospitalised after the tour bus they were travelling in slammed into a roadside digger in Thai Muang, north of Phuket, yesterday (April 30).

Rescue workers were called to the scene, at the entrance to Moo Baan Hua Nam, at about 10am after receiving a report that a bus had part of its roof ripped open in the collision.

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News