On the morning of Monday May 1st, a 69 year old American man was found dead in his home in the Nong Prue area of Pattaya on Monday morning, police have confirmed.

Police and emergency services arrived at the scene to find the body of Mr. (name removed), which was discovered in the shower by his wife, Smaporn Britland, 46 who had been out at work at a local restaurant.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Pattaya One