Airlines have resumed using both runways of Suvarnabhumi International Airport after maintenance on the northern end of the airport’s east runway was completed two days ahead of schedule.

The reopening of the east runway means to airport is again operating at normal capacity – two runways servicing 68 flights per hour, Airports of Thailand’s (AOT) Suvarnabhumi Airport general manager Sirote Duangratana said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation