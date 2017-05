BANGKOK: — Police have said that they are at a loss to explain the death of a Coventry man found in a house in a rubber plantation in Bueng Kan province.

Mr (name removed), 60, was found clothed and face up on his bed in the one story house in Na Saeng sub-district. The TV, fan and a light were all on, reported 77Jowo.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / 77Jowo