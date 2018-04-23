Two killed and five seriously injured in road accident in Songkhla

Two people were killed and five others seriously injured when a pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle with a sidecar and turned over on a road in Singha Nakhon district of Songkhla province on Sunday (April 22).

Quoting eyewitness accounts, Singha Nakhon district police said that the sidecar which carried five people of the same family, including the driver, tried to make a U-turn to the other side of the Songkhla-Ranot road and then a pickup truck which was following the side car in close range failed to stop and slammed into it.

By Thai PBS