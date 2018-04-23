Monday, April 23, 2018
Home > Phuket > Cars parked at Phuket Airport scratched in the name of VIPs

Cars parked at Phuket Airport scratched in the name of VIPs

Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: Police are investigating and working with security at Phuket International Airport to try to identify the culprit who scratched two different cars parked in the same parking spot at the airport car park, and left a note saying “This parking spot is for VIP”.

Facebook user “Jingabell Thunramon” raised the alarm on Saturday (April 21) when she posted photos online showing the parking spot and the damage done to her friend’s car, which was parked on the fifth floor of the car park at Phuket International Airport, near the pedestrian bridge to the International Terminal, when it was damaged.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN
