Phuket International Airport Director, Petch Chancharoen, has announced that some runways and taxiways will be closed from April 27 – May 8 for 6 hours each day for cleaning and maintenance.

The closing time of the runways and taxiways will start 30 minutes after midnight – 06.30am on each of the repair days.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger