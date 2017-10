KALASIN: An elderly woman was crushed to death after a motorcycle with a sidecar she was riding was hit by an ice truck in Muang district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at about 8am on the Kalasin – Somdet road at Ban Kham Phon in tambon Nachan.

