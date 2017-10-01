Youths, Women Arrested in Bahrain for Protesting Desecration of Religious Signs

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A former Bahraini opposition lawmaker criticized the Al Khalifa regime’s crackdown on dissidents, saying that in a latest development, security forces of the regime have arrested several youths and two women for protesting the desecration of religious signs.

Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Jalal Fairooz said during this year’s mourning ceremonies held in Bahrain to commemorate the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam, Imam Hussein (AS), the Manama regime has taken much more restrictive measures against the religious rites, compared to previous years.

He further said the security forces pull down flags and signs related to the mourning ceremonies, which have nothing to do with political issues.

The former MP said that since the beginning of the lunar month of Muharram, several people, including two women have been arrested for voicing their protest against security forces’ move to pull down the religious flags.

Despite tough security measures taken by the Al Khalifa regime, the Bahraini people, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, attend mourning ceremonies during the lunar month of Muharram each year.

