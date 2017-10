A new waterfall has been discovered in the middle of the Ramkhamhaeng National Park in Khiri Mat district of Sukhothai province in the North. It is being developed as a new tourist attraction.

The waterfall is about 80 metres high, with water pouring down in a single line to a natural pool by a 90-degree steep cliff. When the weather is clear, the spray of water, when parched by the sun, sends a very beautiful spectrum.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS