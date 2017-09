The National Anti-Corruption Commission has cleared former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra of alleged mismanagement of water resources leading to major flooding in 2011 which caused over 350 billion baht damages, NACC chairman Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit said on Wednesday (Sept 13).

Pol Gen Watcharapol said the NACC has passed a resolution to clear Ms Yingluck of the allegation.

By Thai PBS