Pattaya police have arrested a Russian man who appeared drunk after he and his companions hit and injured a Thai man and a Hong Kong tourist on a Pattaya street late Wednesday night.

Witnesses told police several Russians were walking on the street at 10pm and quarreling with passers-by. When police were alerted and arrived at the scene, most of the group managed to escape and only one man was arrested.

