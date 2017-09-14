Thursday, September 14, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Bangkok launches clean, cheap community food campaign

Bangkok launches clean, cheap community food campaign

Street food in Thailand
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 14 September 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a campaign for clean and cheap food in four communities and may increase it to 10 within this month.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang visited the clean and cheap food spot near Lotus shopping center in Pathumwan district, which is one of the four locations for the campaign started today.

The food markets are provided for street food vendors in designated and regulated areas at Lotus shopping center in Pathumwan district, Lumpini Park parking lot, in front of Koong Luang restaurant in Pinklao district, and ner Somdet Chaophraya Hospital in Bangkok Noi district.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai police arrest six foreigners in online investment scam

Breaking News

Taxi Driver Busted for Stealing Tourists’ Bags at Bangkok Airport

Breaking News

New Zealand man critical after Bangkok balcony fall

Leave a Reply