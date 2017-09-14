Bangkok launches clean, cheap community food campaign

BANGKOK, 14 September 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a campaign for clean and cheap food in four communities and may increase it to 10 within this month.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang visited the clean and cheap food spot near Lotus shopping center in Pathumwan district, which is one of the four locations for the campaign started today.

The food markets are provided for street food vendors in designated and regulated areas at Lotus shopping center in Pathumwan district, Lumpini Park parking lot, in front of Koong Luang restaurant in Pinklao district, and ner Somdet Chaophraya Hospital in Bangkok Noi district.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand