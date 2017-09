Several thousands of tourists and locals flocked to the Chaweng beach in Koh Samui on Sunday for free food in a beach front buffet featuring 5,829 dishes of Thai, Chinese and international food and sweets.

The free buffet is a joint effort of hotels on Chaweng beach, traders and local people of Koh Samui to promote tourism in the popular tourist destination as part of the Second Samui Festival.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS