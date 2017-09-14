Thursday, September 14, 2017
Home > News > Construction and decoration of Royal Crematorium to finish end of this month

Construction and decoration of Royal Crematorium to finish end of this month

Construction of the crematorium for HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok
TN News 0

The construction and decoration of the Royal Crematorium for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be finished by the end of this month, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimapragorn in his capacity as the chairman of the committee in charge of the Royal Funeral said yesterday (Sept 13).

His confirmation came as he led a team of officials to inspect the progress of the construction of the crematorium at Sanam Luang and other ceremonial structures and the refurbishment of the Royal Chariots.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

EU issues stern measures on six Thai vegetables

Breaking News

THAILAND: Authorities boost flood-control measures

Breaking News

Third of seven New Year holidays sees 161 road deaths, 1,390 injuries

Leave a Reply