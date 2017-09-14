Construction and decoration of Royal Crematorium to finish end of this month

The construction and decoration of the Royal Crematorium for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be finished by the end of this month, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimapragorn in his capacity as the chairman of the committee in charge of the Royal Funeral said yesterday (Sept 13).

His confirmation came as he led a team of officials to inspect the progress of the construction of the crematorium at Sanam Luang and other ceremonial structures and the refurbishment of the Royal Chariots.

