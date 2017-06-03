King Bhumibol’s royal crematorium structure 95% complete

BANGKOK, 3rd June 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has revealed that the construction of the royal crematorium is now 95% complete.

Addressing the public on national television this week, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said significant progress has been made in the construction of the royal crematorium for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej whose body is lying in state. The construction is 95% complete along with other components of the crematorium as well as royal chariots to be used during the cremation ceremony which is scheduled for October 26th of this year.

The prime minister then offered his thanks and praise to all the artists and workers from the Department of Fine Arts for their tireless contributions.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand