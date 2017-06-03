Emotional case of a Filipino family who tries to save their baby in Thailand

Bangkok, 3 June 2017 – Rejected by every hospital, this young Filipino family had to come in Thailand to seek some help to save their 9 months old baby girl who needs several heart surgeries.



Both parents, originally from Philippines, are currently residing in Thailand where they came to find a treatment for Leanne, their daughter, who was diagnosed trisomy 13 and congenital heart disease.

Masha Zhigunova, regional division manager at Vejthani hospital in Bangkok, set up a fundraiser to support the family.

Meanwhile the mum addressed an open letter to the community:

“Leanne is our little princess. Two months after she was born, doctors said she will only have days and maybe weeks to live. Every time she cries, she will turn purple and then stops breathing which once lead her to have her heart completely stopped. If she has another cardiac arrest she may not survive. So that day, the nurses put the Wonder Woman costume on her. Today is her 9 months birthday. Doctors said she might not live to celebrate her first birthday, so we celebrate it every month. Leanne was diagnosed with trisomy 13 and congenital heart disease. Her condition was not detected during pregnancy until she reached 3 weeks old. She was moved from NICU, ward, PICU, long term care and ICU, and from one hospital to another, but never been home. We contacted all the hospitals that could possibly do the surgery for her but unfortunately they all refused because of her trisomy. Originally from Philippines, our family is permanently residing in the U.A.E but due to finding the proper treatment for Leanne we are currently in Thailand where she has been admitted since the beginning of May. My husband stopped working to focus on taking care of Leanne while I had to go back to work as I have been on leave for more than a year now. Her insurance is running out being in the hospital her whole life and she will still need a series of heart surgeries, a continuous therapy and lifetime medications.”

