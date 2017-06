Four people were injured after a passenger van they were traveling in hit a wild elephant trying to cross a road in a wildlife sanctuary area in Non Dindaeng district of Buriram Saturday.

The incident happened on the Buriram-Ta Phraya road before dawn today.

One of the injured passenger said the chartered van was rented to take them from Chanthaburi to Mukdaharn on a merit-making trip.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters