Ministries are clamping down on the hoarding of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes ahead of Saturday, when their prices would be higher.

The new excise tax law, which comes into effect on Sept 16, introduces a new structure and calculation methods that would see the so-called sin taxes increase substantially. The law combined the existing seven excise tax laws on alcohol beverages, tabacco and playing cards.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PHUSADEE ARUNMAS AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST