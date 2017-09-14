Engineer Jailed for Bombing Hospital to Protest Junta

BANGKOK — A court on Wednesday found a 61-year-old man guilty of bombing an army-run hospital in May and sentenced him to four years in jail.

Wattana Pumares was found guilty of causing an explosion at the Phramongkutklao Hospital on May 22, the third anniversary of the military coup that brought the current junta to power. More than 20 people were injured in the blast, which came days after two other small bombings in Bangkok.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English