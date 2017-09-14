Many regions to experience rainfall this week

BANGKOK, 13th September 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has postponed the discharge of water into farmland in the Central region, due to continuing heavy rainfall forecast this month.

RID Deputy Director-General Thongplew Kongjan revealed that the Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in the central region from now until September 25th. Therefore, the department is concerned that releasing water into the central fields in addition to the rain would compromise its capacity to absorb water from the northern region.

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand