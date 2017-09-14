Thursday, September 14, 2017
Many regions to experience rainfall this week

Floods in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 13th September 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has postponed the discharge of water into farmland in the Central region, due to continuing heavy rainfall forecast this month.

RID Deputy Director-General Thongplew Kongjan revealed that the Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in the central region from now until September 25th. Therefore, the department is concerned that releasing water into the central fields in addition to the rain would compromise its capacity to absorb water from the northern region.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

