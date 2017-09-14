Thursday, September 14, 2017
Home > Tech > Japanese hypercar claims to be world’s fastest accelerating vehicle

Japanese hypercar claims to be world’s fastest accelerating vehicle

Aspark Owl Electric Supercar Concept
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – One of the most eye-catching cars that debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show comes from an completely unknown automaker.

The Aspark Owl, which hails from Japan, is a carbon fiber hypercar that its makers claim can get to 62 mph in under two seconds, which would make it the fastest accelerating car in the world. It outputs 1,000 horsepower and what makes it even more impressive is that it’s a pure electric car, Autoguide.com reports.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

TrueVisions seals the deal to broadcast World Cup matches

Apple iPhone front view

iPhone 7 Plus lands with 2 cameras on the back

CAT looks at letting My subscribers roam on True 4G network

Leave a Reply