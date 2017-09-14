Japanese hypercar claims to be world’s fastest accelerating vehicle

PanARMENIAN.Net – One of the most eye-catching cars that debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show comes from an completely unknown automaker.

The Aspark Owl, which hails from Japan, is a carbon fiber hypercar that its makers claim can get to 62 mph in under two seconds, which would make it the fastest accelerating car in the world. It outputs 1,000 horsepower and what makes it even more impressive is that it’s a pure electric car, Autoguide.com reports.

