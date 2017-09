Kuala Lumpur Fire Department reports that a fire at school in Malaysia claimed lives of at least 25 people.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A blaze at a religious school in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur killed at least 25 students and staff on Thursday, the City Fire Department has said.

“Based on our information at the moment, 25 students and teachers have died in the fire,” firefighters told a national newspaper, The Star.

