CHUMPHON, June 21 (TNA) — Police arrested two Thai and Laotian men with the possession of 100 kilograms of crystal meth worth about 300 million baht as they were heading for the border in Songkhla province.

The arrest happened at a checkpoint on Phet Kasem Highway in Ban Phala village of Pa Thiu district.

