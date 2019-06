Police intercepted two passenger vans containing 42 illegal Myanmar migrant workers on the Asian Highway in Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani on Thursday night.

The two van drivers were taken into custody for questioning on suspicion that they might be part of a human trafficking network.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts