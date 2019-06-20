Thu. Jun 20th, 2019

Phuket Town raids net 12,100 meth pills and guns

Phuket Police campaign against foreign drivers without international driving license

Phuket Police campaign against foreign drivers without international driving license. Photo: tinbotu.


PHUKET: A series of linked police raids in Phuket Town and Rassada have led to the seizure of 12,100 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice) and firearms, as well as the arrests of eight people.

The raids were carried out under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Wisarn Phanmanee and led by Lt Col Yuttana Thongpan following an investigation.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Phuket Town raids net 12,100 meth pills and guns

