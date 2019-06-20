Phuket Town raids net 12,100 meth pills and guns

Phuket Town raids net 12,100 meth pills and guns1 min read
PHUKET: A series of linked police raids in Phuket Town and Rassada have led to the seizure of 12,100 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice) and firearms, as well as the arrests of eight people.
The raids were carried out under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Wisarn Phanmanee and led by Lt Col Yuttana Thongpan following an investigation.
