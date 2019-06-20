Two Billion Baht of Crystal Meth seized at Chon Buri port this weekend

Two Billion Baht of Crystal Meth seized at Chon Buri port this weekend1 min read
Si Racha, Chonburi – Police and narcotic suppression officials seized about one tonne of crystal methamphetamine, or Ice, worth an estimated two billion baht at street prices, in a container yard in Si Racha district of Thailand’s eastern province of Chon Buri on Saturday.
Two Chinese nationals and two Thais were apprehended on the spot as they went to the yard to check 612 boxes of shoes bound for the Philippines; 34 of the boxes were found to contain Ice wrapped in packets of tea.
