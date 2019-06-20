Husband gored to death by wild elephant as wife plays dead to survive





A man was gored to death by a wild elephant in his tapioca plantation in Buri Ram’s None Din Daeng district late on Wednesday while his wife played dead to escape the attack, police said.

None Din Daeng police were informed on Thursday morning that Surasak Phijaranakhonburi, 26, had been fatally stabbed on the left side of his chest by the elephant’s tusk while he and his wife camped out in their plantation in Tambon Nong Bua.

