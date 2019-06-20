Thu. Jun 20th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Husband gored to death by wild elephant as wife plays dead to survive

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Thai elephant

Thai elephant. Photo: Love Krittaya.


A man was gored to death by a wild elephant in his tapioca plantation in Buri Ram’s None Din Daeng district late on Wednesday while his wife played dead to escape the attack, police said.

None Din Daeng police were informed on Thursday morning that Surasak Phijaranakhonburi, 26, had been fatally stabbed on the left side of his chest by the elephant’s tusk while he and his wife camped out in their plantation in Tambon Nong Bua.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Abbot admits selling 200-year Payoong tree to merchant

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

600kg of marijuana seized in Korat

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Immigration crackdown nets 2,200 in Isan

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket Town raids net 12,100 meth pills and guns

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Husband gored to death by wild elephant as wife plays dead to survive

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two Billion Baht of Crystal Meth seized at Chon Buri port this weekend

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Surprise raids net 478 migrants, overstayers

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close