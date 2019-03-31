Buri Ram: Villager crushed by rampaging wild elephant





A 37-year-old male villager was stomped to death by a wild elephant early on Sunday morning in Tambon Lam Nang Rong in Buri Ram province.

Following the discovery of a dead body at 6am in a rubber plantation near the entrance of Ban Sub Khaning village in Noen Din Daeng district, the police investigator Pol Lt-Colonel Waiphot Suchakhreekul along with rescue workers and a medical examiner went to inspect the scene.

