King strips Thaksin of all Royal decorations





His Majesty the King has issued a Royal Command recalling all Royal decorations bestowed upon fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for his services while he was still in Thailand, citing his extreme improprieties.

According to the Royal Command, which was published in the Royal gazette today, Thaksin’s improprieties include his imprisonment by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders, his indictment on several other charges as well as his flight from the country to avoid incarceration.

By Thai PBS World

