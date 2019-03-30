Rainmaking to Help Farmers in Northeastern Region





BANGKOK, March 30 (TNA) — Officials of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department are now busy in making artificial rain in the Northeastern region to assist farmers due to shortage of water there as summer season has started earlier this month.

Their operations, started following an order given by Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Grisada Boonrach, began in Buri Ram province after sugarcane planters in several districts there air their grievances.

TNA

