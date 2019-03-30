Farmers in Thailand

Farmers in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Isan

Rainmaking to Help Farmers in Northeastern Region

By TN / March 30, 2019

BANGKOK, March 30 (TNA) — Officials of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department are now busy in making artificial rain in the Northeastern region to assist farmers due to shortage of water there as summer season has started earlier this month.

Their operations, started following an order given by Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Grisada Boonrach, began in Buri Ram province after sugarcane planters in several districts there air their grievances.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close