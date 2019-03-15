15 Japanese caught in Pattaya call-centre scam





CHON BURI: Fifteen Japanese have been arrested for allegedly swindling people in their home country out of more than 25 million baht in a call-centre scam based in a luxury house of a housing estate in Pattaya.

A combined team of police from several units conducted a warranted search on the house at Siam Royal View Village in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, at around 1am on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

