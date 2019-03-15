Central Pattaya at night

Central Pattaya at night. Photo: Fritz Da Cat.

Pattaya

15 Japanese caught in Pattaya call-centre scam

By TN / March 30, 2019

CHON BURI: Fifteen Japanese have been arrested for allegedly swindling people in their home country out of more than 25 million baht in a call-centre scam based in a luxury house of a housing estate in Pattaya.

A combined team of police from several units conducted a warranted search on the house at Siam Royal View Village in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, at around 1am on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close