Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

By TN / March 30, 2019

PHUKET: Five people in total – comprising tuk-tuk drivers and at least one motorbike taxi driver – have been charged with the vicious beating of two tourists in Patong last night (Mar 28).

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee confirmed to The Phuket News that five of the six people wanted for the attacked are in custody at Patong Police Station.

By The Phuket News

