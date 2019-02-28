Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket

Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Martin Pot.

Phuket

Patong tuk-tuk driver wanted for attacking Chinese women tourists

By TN / February 28, 2019

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Police have requested their Patong counterparts to track down a tuk-tuk driver wanted for assaulting a Chinese female tourist during an argument in early hours of this morning (Feb 27).

Police became aware of the incident after Songpol Watsang, Assistant Phu Yai Baan (Village Chief) of Moo 4 Baan Pa Sak in Cherng Talay, notified Cherng Talay Police at 3:30am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

