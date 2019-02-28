Patong tuk-tuk driver wanted for attacking Chinese women tourists





PHUKET: Cherng Talay Police have requested their Patong counterparts to track down a tuk-tuk driver wanted for assaulting a Chinese female tourist during an argument in early hours of this morning (Feb 27).

Police became aware of the incident after Songpol Watsang, Assistant Phu Yai Baan (Village Chief) of Moo 4 Baan Pa Sak in Cherng Talay, notified Cherng Talay Police at 3:30am.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

