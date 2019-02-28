Chaos at Suvarnabhumi as flights cancelled due to escalating India and Pakistan conflict





About 5,000 Thai and foreign tourists were stranded at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Wednesday night after flights bound for Europe were abruptly cancelled, or turned back shortly after departure, due to the escalating armed conflict between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

The departure lounge became chaotic as passengers were informed of the cancellations. The same turmoil occurred in the arrival lounge as flights which had left for Europe turned back.

