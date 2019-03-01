Frenchwoman deported for vaping





PHUKET: Karon police have responded to complaints made by a French tourist who was apprehended in Karon for possession of an e-cigarette.

C. C., 31, was in Phuket for a family holiday in January and was caught by Karon police holding an e-cigarette on Jan 30 whilst on a scooter with her fiancée as her parents and brother followed behind.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

