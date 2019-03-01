Agriculture Minister’s Plane Made Emergency Landing





NAKHON SAWAN, March 1 (TNA) –The rainmaking plane that carried the agriculture minister and reporters for the launch of a rainmaking season made an emergency landing due to its electronic malfunction during a landing process at Nakhon Sawan airport.

Its pilots did whatever they could to land the plane with about 30 people safely but one of its wheels was locked. Its tire scratched on the tarmac and burst causing burning smell all over the runway.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

