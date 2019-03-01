Monks Injured in Bangkok Temple Fire





BANGKOK — A fire broke out late last night in a temple in the capital’s southwest, leaving several of its monks injured.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames at Wat Bang Khun Thian Nok in Soi Chom Thong 19 after the fire broke out just before midnight in the temple’s two-story monk’s quarters.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

