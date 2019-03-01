House Fire

A house burning in flames. Photo: Max Pixel.

Bangkok

Monks Injured in Bangkok Temple Fire

By TN / March 1, 2019

BANGKOK — A fire broke out late last night in a temple in the capital’s southwest, leaving several of its monks injured.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames at Wat Bang Khun Thian Nok in Soi Chom Thong 19 after the fire broke out just before midnight in the temple’s two-story monk’s quarters.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

