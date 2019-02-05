“Criminal” Reason Likely Behind Paris Apartment Building Fire Leaving 8 Dead





MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A fire broke out at an apartment building in southwestern Paris on Tuesday, claiming lives of seven people and injuring 25 others, one of which is in an extremely bad condition, local media reported.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said that investigators believe the reasons for the Paris fire were “criminal”, adding that latest death toll now stands at eight.

“One man was detained. The man, who lived in that building, was detained at night not far from the fire site,” the official told the BFMTV broadcaster.

