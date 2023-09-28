Wuhan Virology Institute Warns of New COVID Strains
BANGKOK (NNT) – The latest research on coronaviruses in bats has triggered global concerns about the potential for future outbreaks.
A study led by Dr. Shi Zhengli, Director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Wuhan Institute of Virology, China, reveals more than 20 strains with a high-risk of human transmissions.
Popularly known as “bat woman” and “virus hunter,” Dr. Shi Zhengli has been a prominent figure in research regarding coronaviruses originating from animals, particularly bats. Her team’s recent findings suggest that these strains could potentially lead to future pandemics. The study was published in a medical journal last June and has gained attention from Chinese media, leading some experts to liken it to a “coronavirus dictionary” for predicting and preventing future outbreaks.
