BANGKOK (NNT) – The latest research on coronaviruses in bats has triggered global concerns about the potential for future outbreaks.

U.S. suspends funding to Wuhan Institute of Virology for obstruction in Covid research

A study led by Dr. Shi Zhengli, Director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Wuhan Institute of Virology, China, reveals more than 20 strains with a high-risk of human transmissions.

Popularly known as “bat woman” and “virus hunter,” Dr. Shi Zhengli has been a prominent figure in research regarding coronaviruses originating from animals, particularly bats. Her team’s recent findings suggest that these strains could potentially lead to future pandemics. The study was published in a medical journal last June and has gained attention from Chinese media, leading some experts to liken it to a “coronavirus dictionary” for predicting and preventing future outbreaks.

