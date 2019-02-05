Civilian killed, policeman wounded in Narathiwat ambush





NARATHIWAT: A police officer was severely wounded and a passing civilian killed in an ambush in Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat province, late on Monday night.

Concealed gunmen opened fire from the roadside as the officer rode passed on his motorcycle in tambon Pasemat around 9.55pm. A man passing through the area on a motorcycle at the same time was also shot.

