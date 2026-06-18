Hat Yai Airport Runway Temporarily Closed After Fire Truck Overturns

HAT YAI, Thailand — Operations at Hat Yai Airport were temporarily disrupted on June 17, 2026, after a fire service vehicle overturned on the runway during a routine emergency response training exercise, forcing the closure of a primary runway and the diversion of incoming flights.

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The incident occurred during a scheduled drill when the driver of a fire service structure response appliance lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the runway apron area. The unexpected obstruction immediately impacted airport operations, prompting authorities to issue a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the closure of Runway 26. The runway remained shut from 13:55 to 16:30 while ground crews worked diligently to clear the overturned vehicle and restore the tarmac to safe operational standards.

The sudden operational halt quickly drew the attention of aviation observers and the public. Users on social media platforms began sharing observations from flight tracking services, noting that multiple inbound flights destined for Hat Yai Airport were altering their courses and diverting to Krabi Airport. While the exact reason for the diversions was initially unclear to the public, the flight tracking data confirmed the significant disruption to the regional aviation hub’s arrival schedule.

Despite the sudden closure and the diversion of arriving aircraft, airport officials managed the logistical challenges effectively. Reports indicated that the disruption resulted in some flight delays, but no passengers were left stranded as a result of the incident. Alternative travel arrangements and ground transportation protocols were swiftly implemented to accommodate affected travelers while the runway was being cleared.

Hat Yai Airport resumed normal runway operations at 4.30pm after an accident involving a firefighting support vehicle caused 12 flight delays and two diversions. #General https://t.co/Thl0J8r3Uo — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) June 17, 2026

Throughout the closure, airport management and ground handling teams focused entirely on safely removing the overturned fire appliance and managing the backlog of flight operations. According to local media reports from ThaiRath, officials prioritized runway safety and the rapid resumption of normal flight schedules. At the time of the runway’s reopening, further details regarding the extent of the damage to the fire service vehicle or whether any personnel were injured during the training exercise had not been officially released.

The incident highlights the rigorous and sometimes hazardous nature of aviation safety training, as emergency response teams must regularly practice high-stress scenarios to maintain readiness. Hat Yai Airport authorities are expected to conduct a thorough internal review of the training drill to determine the exact cause of the vehicle overturn and to ensure that future exercises do not disrupt active commercial flight operations.

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As the airport returns to its normal schedule, authorities will continue to monitor the situation and ensure all safety protocols are strictly followed.

-Thailand News (TN)