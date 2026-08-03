Search Underway for Missing German-Turkish Tourist in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – A coordinated search effort is underway in northern Thailand for a 32-year-old German-Turkish tourist who has been missing since late July, prompting appeals from his family and the involvement of local authorities and diplomatic channels.

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The missing man has been identified as Ali K. According to information provided by his family, he departed Japan on the morning of July 20 and arrived in Thailand later that same day. He subsequently traveled by train from Bangkok to Chiang Mai on July 21. All contact with him was lost two days later, on July 23.

A formal missing person report has been filed, and the Chiang Mai Tourist Police have been enlisted to assist in the search. Preliminary investigations by authorities have so far yielded no records of the man being admitted to any hospitals in the province, nor have officers been able to locate any accommodation bookings made under his name in the Chiang Mai area.

Efforts by relatives and a former girlfriend to reach him through his Thai mobile number and various messaging platforms, including Line, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram, have been unsuccessful. The phone has alternated between being switched off and ringing without being answered.

To broaden the search, a missing person’s campaign has been organized with the family’s permission, bringing attention to the case through social media and local networks. Organizers have also reached out to the Mirror Foundation, a prominent Thai non-governmental organization that assists in search and rescue operations and other social issues.

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Given the international nature of the case, the family is now coordinating through the Turkish embassy to ensure that the relevant diplomatic missions can work together formally on the investigation. Authorities and the family are urgently appealing to the public, particularly residents and visitors in the Chiang Mai area, to come forward with any information regarding the man’s whereabouts or his movements since his arrival in the province.

-Thailand News (TN)