Two Police Officers Killed, Three Injured in Narathiwat Drug Raid Ambush

NARATHIWAT, Thailand – Two police officers were killed and three others wounded in a shootout with suspected drug traffickers during a raid in the Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province, according to initial reports from local authorities.

Martial Law Invoked In Narathiwat

The incident occurred when a police unit approached a house situated within an oil palm plantation to conduct a search for illegal narcotics. As the officers neared the property, suspected traffickers hiding inside opened fire on the approaching law enforcement personnel. The sudden ambush resulted in the fatalities and injuries among the officers before the suspects managed to flee the scene.

In response to the attack, police reinforcements were swiftly dispatched to the area to secure the perimeter and launch a manhunt for the perpetrators. Authorities believe the suspects escaped on foot and are currently hiding deeper within the dense jungle terrain adjacent to the plantation, complicating the ongoing search and rescue operations for the wounded officers and the pursuit of the attackers.

Two police officers were killed and three others injured while they were raiding a house in an oil palm plantation in Tak Bai district of the southern province of Narathiwat to search for illegal narcotics, according to an initial police report. Read the full story via this… pic.twitter.com/7jRQUqXZ4O — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) August 2, 2026

The violence underscores the persistent security challenges in Thailand’s volatile Deep South. Narathiwat province has been under martial law since the military assumed primary responsibility for maintaining security from the police. This shift in command followed a deadly insurgent attack on a road checkpoint in the neighboring Ra-ngae district on July 22, which left five paramilitary rangers dead and six civilians injured.

Five Rangers Killed, Two Civilians Hurt in Narathiwat Checkpoint Attack

The region has long experienced a complex mix of separatist insurgency and organized crime, making routine law enforcement operations highly hazardous. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the fallen officers, and the investigation into the drug trafficking network and the ambush remains active as security forces continue to comb the surrounding area.

-Thailand News (TN)