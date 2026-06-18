Army Officer Charged With Murder After Shooting Superior in Kalasin Dispute

KALASIN, Thailand — An army officer has been formally charged with murder after fatally shooting his commanding officer inside a government office in Kalasin province on Wednesday morning, reportedly triggered by a bitter dispute over a transfer order.

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The fatal shooting occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. on the fourth floor of the provincial hall building in the Muang district. The sudden gunfire triggered widespread panic among public servants and members of the public who were present in the building, bringing the daily operations of the government center to an abrupt halt.

According to police, 59-year-old Sub Lieutenant Tinakorn Vetchakama, an officer attached to the Muang district military affairs office, opened fire on his superior, 59-year-old Colonel Korwikanon Wongsaonao, who served as the head of the office. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the attack. Following the shooting, the suspect did not attempt to flee; instead, he remained at the scene and surrendered to responding police officers while still in possession of the firearm used in the attack.

Investigators revealed that the tragic incident stemmed from a workplace dispute regarding a recent personnel reassignment. Sub Lt Tinakorn was reportedly deeply dissatisfied with an official order transferring him from his current post to the Kamalasai district military affairs office, also located in Kalasin province. Provincial and district military affairs offices are critical administrative bodies responsible for managing military recruitment, conscription, civilian-military coordination, and regional defense matters.

Sub Lt Tinakorn told investigators that he had gone to his superior’s office specifically to discuss and question the transfer order. However, the conversation quickly escalated into a heated argument, prompting the suspect to draw his service weapon and shoot his commanding officer.

A military officer shot and killed his superior, a provincial military conscription chief, inside his office at Kalasin Provincial Hall on Wednesday morning, reportedly over a dispute involving a transfer order. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/OQocxS0lq0 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 17, 2026

Following his surrender, investigators from the Muang Kalasin Police Station took the suspect into custody. He was processed for fingerprinting and subsequently escorted back to the fourth-floor office at the provincial hall to re-enact the crime scene before being returned to the police station for formal questioning. Police Colonel Chalit Srihanu, the chief of the Muang police station, confirmed that the suspect had fully confessed to the crime during his initial interrogation.

Authorities have initially slapped the suspect with severe charges, including premeditated murder, carrying a firearm in a public place without lawful authority, and discharging a firearm in a public area. Because the suspect is an active-duty military personnel, Police Colonel Chalit noted that investigators will next seek a detention order from the Khon Kaen Military Court before proceeding with formal legal action and prosecution.

In the aftermath of the violence, Kalasin Governor Suwat Khemthanaphet rushed to the scene alongside police and other senior officials to oversee the immediate response. Recognizing the severe psychological impact of the event, the governor has ordered the deployment of support services and counseling for the public servants and witnesses who were traumatized by the shooting.

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As the local police conclude their initial investigation, the case will be handed over to the military justice system for further prosecution.

-Thailand News (TN)