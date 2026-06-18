Undefeated Scottish Boxer Colin Cairney, 22, Dies After Phuket Tuk-Tuk Fall

PHUKET, Thailand — Colin Cairney, a highly promising and undefeated 22-year-old Scottish welterweight boxer, has tragically died after suffering catastrophic head injuries in a road incident on the island of Phuket. Cairney had been placed on life support following the severe accident, which occurred in the early hours of June 14, but succumbed to his injuries despite intensive medical intervention.

British Tourist In Critical Condition After Falling From Tuk-tuk In Phuket

The fatal incident took place as Cairney was returning to his hotel after a night out in Phuket’s popular entertainment districts. According to reports, the young athlete became involved in a dispute with a tuk-tuk driver over the payment of his fare. The driver was reportedly transporting Cairney to a local automated teller machine so he could withdraw cash to settle the bill. During the return journey, Cairney fell from the back of the moving vehicle, striking his head and sustaining severe trauma.

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene at approximately 4:10 a.m. and immediately transported him to Patong Hospital. Due to the critical and complex nature of his head injuries, he was subsequently transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for advanced neurological treatment and life support.

Before his death was officially confirmed, Cairney’s family had launched an urgent GoFundMe appeal to raise funds for his medical care and to repatriate him to the United Kingdom for further treatment and recovery. The family’s fundraising page successfully garnered more than £60,000 in donations from a sympathetic public. In a heartfelt message on the page, his family expressed their devastation, noting that what began as a normal holiday trip had turned into every parent’s worst nightmare as they fought for their son’s life.

😢Undefeated British boxer, 22, dies after falling from moving tuk-tuk in Thailand after argument. British boxer Colin Cairney has died in hospital following an accident in Thailand.

A record of 10 victories from 10 fights, was reported to have fallen head-first from a moving… pic.twitter.com/x4gJMS7wNs — Sumner (@renmusb1) June 18, 2026

Following the confirmation of his passing, an outpouring of grief and tributes has emerged from the boxing community, friends, and supporters. Cairney’s boxing club, Team 1314, confirmed the tragic news in a statement posted to his fundraising page, describing the loss as absolutely devastating. The club paid tribute to the young fighter, remembering him not just as a talented athlete, but as a deeply valued member of their team and a true “family” member. They honored his memory by stating he will be remembered forever and will always remain in their hearts.

A separate fundraising campaign organized by Team 1314 has also raised more than £55,000 to support the family during this incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time.

Cairney leaves behind a remarkable and unblemished professional boxing record. According to reports from The Sun, he had secured 10 victories from 10 professional fights, with six of those wins achieved by knockout. His promising career and vibrant life have now been cut tragically short. As his family, friends, and the wider boxing fraternity continue to mourn his untimely death, arrangements are being made to bring him home.

Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Fined 500 Baht for Assaulting Indian Passengers

Local authorities in Phuket are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall from the tuk-tuk, including interviewing the driver and reviewing available evidence to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

-Thailand News (TN)