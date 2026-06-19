Rayong Teen Admits Killing Girlfriend, Dumping Body in Trash Bin

RAYONG, Thailand — A 16-year-old boy has confessed to murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend and dumping her body in a public rubbish bin in Rayong province, following a grim discovery by municipal waste workers. The confession marks a breakthrough in a intensive homicide investigation that began after the victim’s decomposed remains were found inside a garbage collection vehicle.

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The macabre discovery occurred in Moo 8 of the Krasae Bon subdistrict in the Klaeng district, where refuse workers detected a strong, foul odor emanating from a roadside rubbish bin. During the routine emptying of the bin, a black rubbish bag suddenly split open inside the rear compactor of the waste truck, revealing a human body. Police, forensic officers, medical personnel, and rescue workers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Initial examinations revealed that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, with investigators estimating the victim had been dead for more than a week. Officers also noted two suspicious wounds located just below the sternum, prompting authorities to launch a full-scale murder and body concealment investigation.

The victim was positively identified as 17-year-old Ms. Chonthicha, affectionately known as “Nong Fon,” a native of Nakhon Ratchasima province. Her family traveled to Rayong to confirm her identity at the morgue, having reported her missing approximately two weeks earlier after suddenly losing all contact with her.

As investigators worked to trace the victim’s final movements, their focus quickly shifted to her 16-year-old boyfriend, a local resident of Moo 9 in the Tha Kwayan subdistrict of the Klaeng district. Detectives established that prior to her death, the victim had traveled to the area to collect a motorcycle and subsequently met up with the teenager. According to investigators, a severe argument broke out between the couple. The dispute was allegedly fueled by the boy’s intense jealousy and his unfounded belief that the victim was romantically involved with an individual connected to the motorcycle.

The body of a red-haired young woman with extensive tattoos on her back was discovered in a rubbish bin in Klaeng district of Rayong on Thursday morning after a refuse bag burst open inside a garbage truck’s compactor. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/cj4WAzf7oZ — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 18, 2026

During police questioning, the teenager broke down and admitted full responsibility for the killing, citing jealousy and severe relationship issues as his motive. The suspect detailed how he callously disposed of the victim’s remains by placing her body inside a black rubbish bag, tying it shut with a hooded long-sleeved shirt, and abandoning it in a public bin in a desperate attempt to hide his crime.

According to reports from the Daily News, law enforcement officials are continuing to build a comprehensive case file. Detectives are actively gathering witness statements, forensic evidence, mobile phone records, communication logs, and closed-circuit television footage to establish the exact timeline and full circumstances surrounding the tragic death. The police are currently awaiting the detailed post-mortem examination results to finalize the forensic evidence. Because the suspect is a minor, the case will be strictly processed and adjudicated under Thailand’s juvenile justice procedures once formal charges are officially filed.

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As the community reels from the shocking violence, local authorities are working to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

-Thailand News (TN)